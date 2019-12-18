Odisha's Ganjam turns hub for brick kiln owners after Andhra Pradesh imposes strict restrictions on it

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With Andhra Pradesh imposing strict restrictions on brick kilns, Ganjam district has turned a fertile ground for kiln operators from the neighbouring state.

They have been luring the farmers of the district and buying their agricultural land to set up brick kilns.

Flouting the norms of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and National Green Tribunal, brick kilns have mushroomed in several places in remote areas of the district including Sasanpadar Mantridi under Kanisi tehsil, Jugudi, Chandanpur, Tamana, Kankia, Sihala and Singabadi under Kukudakhandi tehsil.

Residents of these areas have been protesting against the brick kilns. However, goons, hired by the kiln owners, often threaten people who dare to raise their voice against the illegal practice.

The owners of the kilns allegedly share a cordial relationship with unscrupulous officials and influential people of the area. Sources said brick kilns have been set up on fertile agriculture land in gross violation of statutory norms and conditions of the district administration.

The kilns have contributed to pollution of air and water in the area. The pollution levels are so high that it causes burning sensation in the eyes, the locals said. In a few cases, brick kilns employ labourers from other districts and outside the State. They are allegedly exploited and not paid their salaries on time. Besides, children are also engaged as labourers in these sweatshops, sources said.

Recently, as many as 80 labourers narrated their plight to Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

The district administration had demolished more than 100 illegal brick kilns in Ganjam two years back after the NGT directed the Chief Secretary of Odisha and Member Secretary of OSPCB to submit action taken report (ATR) with reference to environmental pollution caused by such units. Meanwhile, Kulange said he has directed tehsildars to seal illegal brick kilns in their respective areas and initiate action against those responsible for running them.

