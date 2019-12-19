Home States Odisha

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha seeks more sops for hospitality sector

The HRAO said that the inadequate number of star hotels and shortage of budget hotels are the biggest constraints in promotion and development of tourism sector in the State.

Published: 19th December 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

food

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) on Wednesday requested the State Government to provide 30 per cent (pc) capital investment subsidy and 5 pc interest subsidy on repayment of term loans under its proposed Tourism Policy-2020 to boost the hospitality sector.

HRAO Chairman JK Mohanty, who submitted a proposal to 5T Secretary VK Pandian in this regard, said Odisha needs around 5000 additional hotel rooms to compete with hotel infrastructure of other States in the country. “The Government should consider providing the 30 per cent subsidy up to maximum `25 crore at least for three years. This will attract many hoteliers to invest in Odisha,” he said.

Mohanty said inadequate number of star hotels and shortage of budget hotels are the biggest constraints in promotion and development of tourism sector in the State.

In spite of being blessed with huge tourism potential, Odisha is not even in the top 10 States when it comes to classified hotels. The State has only nine star hotels compared to 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 39 in West Bengal, 43 in Delhi, 44 in Goa, 53 in Tamil Nadu, 90 in Maharashtra and 563 in Kerala. The HRAO chief has proposed that Odisha should also approach international airlines to start direct connectivity from Bhubaneswar.

He said the policy should also include formation of a tourism development board to monitor continuous development of tourism infrastructure in the State. The HRAO proposed that the new policy should promote film tourism by inviting producers on FAM tour to famous tourist sites.

It should also focus on promotion of textile and handloom circuit and waterfall circuit. Odisha needs to be promoted as a MICE destination, he said. Moreover, Mohanty recommended the 5T Secretary to explore the possibilities of medical tourism in Odisha.

Mohanty said all these issues were discussed at length during the 4th Odisha Tourism Conclave in September and their inclusion in the proposed policy is essential for development of the sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha VK Pandian JK Mohanty Odisha hospitality sector
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp