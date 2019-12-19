Man held for smuggling leopard skin in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a fugitive wanted in connection with the smuggling of a leopard skin.

Paramananda Dharua of Bargarh district was the kingpin behind the transportation of the leopard skin. Six accused were earlier arrested in connection with the case. A leopard skin and an elephant tusk were recovered from them,” a STF officer said, adding that further investigation is on.

In another development, Jitendra Mansingh, an anti-social wanted by STF in connection with carrying out illegal stone quarry operations in Khurda district, surrendered before a court here on Monday.

Later, the court allowed the agency to take him on a two-day remand for further investigation. "Mansingh was earlier booked by Khurda police for various offences and separate cases were registered against him. So far, 20 persons have been arrested in this case and further probe is on," a STF officer said.