Maoists in Odisha join protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As the country remains on the boil over the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), Maoists too have joined the protests by putting up banners and posters slamming the Union Government at Retabali square under Judabali panchayat within Kotgarh police limits in Kandhamal district.

On Wednesday morning, locals found the Naxal posters and banners fixed on the side of State Highway-5 along Muniguda-Kotgarh stretch. The Bansadhara-Ghumsara-Nagavali Divison of the banned CPI-Maoists condemned the action of Delhi police on student protesters of Jamia Millia University and accused the BJP of playing dirty politics for votes.

The posters also criticised the ‘Jan Sampark’ programme of the State Government and described police and the CRPF as anti-people. Under the programme, innocent tribals are being being cheated by the Government to help rich, influential persons and contractors, the banners stated.

Besides, the rebels accused the media of working for the interest of rich persons instead of common people.

Meanwhile, the Maoist literature has triggered panic among the locals. Sources said the Naxals have made their presence felt in the area after around eight months. Incidentally, the Maoists have put up the banners just before the visit of Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena to the district.

Kotgarh IIC Haramohan Nayak said patrolling has been increased in the area and the matter is being looked into.