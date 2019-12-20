Home States Odisha

7.5 lakh migratory birds congregate in Chilika

The winter chill now felt across the State, Chilika is abuzz with congregation of over 7.5 lakh migratory birds. 

A bar-headed goose with red collar around its neck seen in Chilika I Express

By Express News Service
  • Migratory birds have been equally divided between Nalabana bird sanctuary and regions outside the protected area
  • 103 species of birds are spotted in Nalabana sanctuary alone while outside of it, another 87 species of migratory birds are roosting
  • During monitoring, field staff found a ringed and collared bar-headed goose which meant it was from the Central Asian Flyway

BHUBANESWAR:  The winter chill now felt across the State, Chilika is abuzz with congregation of over 7.5 lakh migratory birds. Interestingly, this year, the congregation pattern shows that the avian guests have been equally divided between Nalabana sanctuary and the regions outside the protected area. 

Almost half are roosting in Nalabana while the rest is spread over Deipur, Bhusandpur, Balipatpur, Abhimanpur, Sundarpur, Mangalajodi, Balinasi, Kalupadaghat, Barunapada, Soran, Duchia Rahanabeli, Parikud, Gurubai, Sipakuda, Samalnasi, Badagotha and Tuagambhari. Reports from the Chilika Wildlife Division said, about 103 species of birds are spotted in Nalabana sanctuary alone while outside of it, another 87 species of migratory birds are roosting.

Last year, over 10.47 lakh birds were enumerated during the annual bird survey carried out by the Chilika Wildlife Division. This year, the forest officials expect the number to be marched. The annual bird enumeration is expected to be conducted during first week of January.Interestingly, during the regular monitoring, the wildlife division field staff found a ringed and collared bar-headed goose. It was recaptured for data collection.

Chief Executive of Chilika Development Authority Susanta Nanda said, the red flag around the neck of the bird meant it was from the Central Asian Flyway which covers large landmass from Eurasian region between the Arctic Sea and Indian Ocean. Ringing and collaring is carried out to study the migration behaviour and path taken by these water birds which fly thousands of kilometre to escape the inhospitable cold climate of Siberian region.

