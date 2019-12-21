Development blueprint for Odisha’s tourist destinations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A blueprint for development of major tourist destinations in the State will be prepared with focus on creation of a land bank for hotel and resort projects.

At a meeting chaired by Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra here recently, it was decided that land will be identified near all major tourist destinations for creation of land bank for hotel and resort projects and other tourism infrastructure.

Land banks will be created in areas close to Chilika, Bhitarkanika, Similipal, Hirakud, Satkosia and sea coastline, said Planning and Convergence department officials. IDCO will prepare a detailed proposal, while a committee comprising officials from Tourism, Forest and Environment and Revenue and Disaster Management department and IDCO will be formed for site selection.

The departments will also work in close coordination to identify all major tourist destinations and prepare a model plan for development and ensure all tourist amenities.It has also been planned to create boating facility in all major water bodies which are frequented by tourists. Floating jetties will be developed in identified water bodies while operators will be selected and given license to run boats.

Site will also be selected for a new modern jetty with tourist facilitation centre and parking area between Balugaon and Rambha in Ganjam district to avoid over-crowding of existing two jetties and facilitate plying of bigger boats from the new entry point to the lake. In another decision to give a boost to high-end tourism, house boat facility will be developed in Chilika, Bhitarkanika and Hirakud reservoir. A policy to incentivise development of home-stay and eco-cottages with facilities up to 10 rooms in and around sanctuaries and scenic areas has also been planned.