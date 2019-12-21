Mutilated body of newborn found in Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Police recovered the mutilated body of a newborn girl from the premises of District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here on Friday. Some hospital staff spotted the body near the Aahar centre and alerted the police.With multiple injury marks and a limb ripped off, it is suspected that a stray animal may have mauled the baby after she was dumped.

While the exact cause of the newborn’s death is yet to be ascertained, locals have demanded a probe into the incident alleging that it might be a case of female foeticide. “Some outsider may have dumped the newborn’s body as there has been no delivery in the hospital in the last three days,” said Additional District Medical Officer Anil Mishra.

Malkangiri IIC Rama Prasad Nag said police permission has been granted for the disposal of the body. There will be a probe into the incident, he added.