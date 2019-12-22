Man with two Aadhaar cards and two voter IDs found in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A curious case of a person with two identities has come to fore in Jajpur Road. As per an FIR lodged by the coordinator of Vyasanagar unit of Bajrang Dal Sushil Kumar Mallick with Jajpur Road police, Bitu Biswas, son of Aviram Biswas, has two identities, one as a resident of the town and another in West Bengal.

Bitu has been staying in Jajpur Road and has a travel business. He had married a Hindu woman before Bhadrak Notary Public two years back and brought a motorcycle under the name. On the other hand, he allegedly has Aadhaar and voter id cards in the name of Soleman Shaik, son of Abdul Salam in Murshidabad, West Bengal. He has even brought an SUV under the name in the neighbouring State and is married to a woman from Murshidabad.

“The incident, prima facie, implies that a single person has been impersonating under two different names in two locations,” stated the FIR. The police have registered a case and started investigation into the matter. “We will probe how a man has two different names in two different locations and the intent behind it,” said a senior police officer.