Odisha

Miscreants urinate on youth after bashing him up

The gruesome incident that took place in Kaipadar village under Khurda Sadar police limits on December 18 came to light on Saturday after it went viral on social media.

Published: 22nd December 2019 03:57 AM

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   In an incident beyond human conscience, a youth was tied to a tree and beaten up mercilessly by two persons. The ordeal of the victim did not end here. When he pleaded for drinking water, one of the miscreants urinated on him. The gruesome incident that took place in Kaipadar village under Khurda Sadar police limits on December 18 came to light on Saturday after it went viral on social media. A villager of Kaipadar had recorded the ghastly act in his mobile phone.

The victim, Soumya Ranjan Das of Bangida village who works with a private company in Khurda district, said when some people of Kaipadar created a ruckus in his village on August 15, the villagers had thrashed them. As retribution, Das claimed, he was beaten by a group of villagers of Kaipadar. However, police said Das had an argument with one of the accused, Gatia Palatasingh, on December 17 night and was beaten up the next day.

“Gatia and one of his associates Raja Swain telephoned me on December 17 and asked to come to Bhatapada village. Then they telephoned two of their associates and kidnapped me to Kaipadar village,” Das said. He was then subjected to humiliation as well as assault in full public glare. After Das lodged a complaint with Sadar police station, a case was registered. “On the basis of the complaint, Raja Swain has been arrested and efforts are on to nab other miscreants involved in the crime,” Khurda SP Ajay Pratap Swain said.

Comments

