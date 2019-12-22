Traffic cop found drunk on duty, suspended

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A traffic constable Dambaru Mandangi, who was found in an inebriated condition during duty hours here, was placed under suspension on Saturday. He was checking vehicles at Mudipara and misbehaved with a number of people under the influence of alcohol, triggering public outrage.

Mandangi allegedly misbehaved with a few people who had not worn helmets. The situation turned worse when people started confronting the constable for his behaviour.Subsequently, people gathered at the spot and demanded stringent action against the traffic constable. DSP-Traffic and town police had to rush to the spot to manage the situation. People demanded breath analyser test of the constable, which was conducted. Mandangi was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Following the alcohol test, the mob demanded suspension and arrest of the constable. To prevent the situation from flaring up, police took the constable away from the spot and later suspended him after a preliminary inquiry. DSP-Traffic Himansu Behera said the constable was found drunk during duty hours and hence, disciplinary action was initiated against him.