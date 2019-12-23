Home States Odisha

Holes in NH 59 expansion: Toll plaza at wrong place, engineers outsourced

The toll plaza was constructed at about 2.5 km from Sorada NAC though the rules clearly state that the location of toll gate should be beyond 10 km from a municipal or local town area limits.

Published: 23rd December 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

national highway

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An audit by the office of the Principal Accountant General has revealed that crores of rupees allotted for double-lanning of NH 59 in the State have either been misutilised or spent in violation of Odisha Public Works Department (OPWD) code leading to loss to the exchequer.

As part of the Rs 120.55 crore project, a toll gate was built in Sorada at a cost of Rs 2.98 crore but it has remained unutilised since it violates the Provisions of National Highways Fees (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules 2008.

The toll plaza was constructed at about 2.5 km from Sorada NAC though the rules clearly state that the location of toll gate should be beyond 10 km from a municipal or local town area limits.

The double-laning of a 40-km patch was awarded to Backbone Enterprise Ltd on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode at a cost of Rs 120.55 crore in June 2014.

The work, which was to be completed by February 2016, was finished in June 2017.  “Location of the plaza recommended by DPR consultants was not in conformity with the provisions and no proper survey was conducted before taking up the work. In no case, the plaza can be built within five km of a municipal or local town area. A loss of Rs 2.98 crore was incurred due to improper survey and finalisation of location,” the audit stated.

Similarly, the audit also found that the authorities responsible for supervision of the double-lanning work incurred t wasteful expenditure of Rs 6.48 crore by engaging engineers from outside the organisation without justification and in deviation of Government circulars and provisions.

OPWD code does not provide for outsourcing of consultancy services or engagement of NHAI engineer for supervision in public works for construction of road, bridges and buildings.

As per the code, junior engineer or sub-divisional officer and Executive Engineers should supervise and monitor the work for quality and progress.

Though as per Finance department circular, engagement of consultants may be resorted to when expertise and manpower is not available within the organisation, Chief Engineer of National Highways engaged engineers of NHAI without analysing the actual necessity for the supervision of EPC contracts.

“Appointment of NHAI’s engineers without any justification and in deviation of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways circular and OPWD code provisions led to extra avoidable expenditure of Rs 6.48 crore as of July 2019,” the report stated.

The audit also observed that without obtaining the concurrence of the Law department, the Works Department had implemented EPC mode of contracts without any justification and analysing its implementation and its impact for deviation of OPWD code provisions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NH 59 Odisha NH 59 Odisha Public Works Department
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp