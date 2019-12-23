Holes in NH 59 expansion: Toll plaza at wrong place, engineers outsourced

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An audit by the office of the Principal Accountant General has revealed that crores of rupees allotted for double-lanning of NH 59 in the State have either been misutilised or spent in violation of Odisha Public Works Department (OPWD) code leading to loss to the exchequer.

As part of the Rs 120.55 crore project, a toll gate was built in Sorada at a cost of Rs 2.98 crore but it has remained unutilised since it violates the Provisions of National Highways Fees (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules 2008.

The toll plaza was constructed at about 2.5 km from Sorada NAC though the rules clearly state that the location of toll gate should be beyond 10 km from a municipal or local town area limits.

The double-laning of a 40-km patch was awarded to Backbone Enterprise Ltd on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode at a cost of Rs 120.55 crore in June 2014.

The work, which was to be completed by February 2016, was finished in June 2017. “Location of the plaza recommended by DPR consultants was not in conformity with the provisions and no proper survey was conducted before taking up the work. In no case, the plaza can be built within five km of a municipal or local town area. A loss of Rs 2.98 crore was incurred due to improper survey and finalisation of location,” the audit stated.

Similarly, the audit also found that the authorities responsible for supervision of the double-lanning work incurred t wasteful expenditure of Rs 6.48 crore by engaging engineers from outside the organisation without justification and in deviation of Government circulars and provisions.

OPWD code does not provide for outsourcing of consultancy services or engagement of NHAI engineer for supervision in public works for construction of road, bridges and buildings.

As per the code, junior engineer or sub-divisional officer and Executive Engineers should supervise and monitor the work for quality and progress.

Though as per Finance department circular, engagement of consultants may be resorted to when expertise and manpower is not available within the organisation, Chief Engineer of National Highways engaged engineers of NHAI without analysing the actual necessity for the supervision of EPC contracts.

“Appointment of NHAI’s engineers without any justification and in deviation of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways circular and OPWD code provisions led to extra avoidable expenditure of Rs 6.48 crore as of July 2019,” the report stated.

The audit also observed that without obtaining the concurrence of the Law department, the Works Department had implemented EPC mode of contracts without any justification and analysing its implementation and its impact for deviation of OPWD code provisions.