Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray threatens self-immolation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray on Monday threatened self-immolation in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence, Navin Nivas, if problems in his constituency are not addressed by January 26, 2020.

Announcing this at a media conference here, Routray said he along with his supporters have planned self-immolation in front of the Chief Minister’s residence at 11 am on January 27. The Congress MLA said he has been demanding restoration of land rights to people of 27 villages in Jatni and shifting of a dumping yard from Daruthenga village on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar without any response from the Government.

He alleged that several people of Daruthenga and nearby villages had fallen ill due to acute air pollution caused by the dumping yard. The BMC should shift the dumping yard to an uninhabited place without further delay, he said.

Routray also asked the State Government to immediately return private land to the people of 27 villages in Jatni block. These lands were in the name of villagers. The Government suddenly changed their ownership and made the records in the name of Lord Jagannath, he said and added that the people are not able to use their land as the Government has changed its ownership.