Odisha headmaster arrested for caning nine-year-old student

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Kujang police on Monday arrested the headmaster of a Government primary school for caning a nine-year-old girl student.

Police said Lina Nanda, the headmaster of Balitutha Primary school, had caned a Class III student for coming late to the school on Saturday. When the girl reached the school at around 11.30 am, Nanda asked her the reason behind the delay.

However, instead of listening to the student’s explanation, the headmaster suddenly started to thrash her with a cane. The girl sustained injuries on her back and face. On returning home, the student informed her father Johan Swain of Balitutha about the incident. On Sunday, Johan lodged an FIR with Kujang police in this regard.

Police registered a case under Sections 341, 307 and 323 of the IPC and Section 75 of the JJ Act and arrested Nanda.