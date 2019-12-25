By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A pangopup born at Nandankan Pangolin Conservation Breeding Centre on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday morning. Excluding the pangopup, the breeding centre currently has 22 pangolins, of which five are male and 17 female. Zoo authorities informed that vultures at the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre of the zoo have started laying eggs. At present, Nandankanan has six pairs of vultures at the breeding centre.