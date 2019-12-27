Blood donation camp held

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/JHARSUGUDA: A blood donation camp was organised at Rourkela Government Hospital by BJD on the occasion of party’s 23rd foundation day celebration on Thursday. Fruits were distributed among patients in the hospital and blankets provided to beggars in all 40 Wards of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC).

In Rourkela Assembly segment, Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak garlanded statue of legendary Biju Patnaik at Chhend Colony. Subsequently, BJD members also garlanded 17 statues of various great leaders installed across the city.

In Jharsuguda, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das garlanded statue of Biju Patnaik at Badmal Chhack. Local party workers organised a motorcycle rally in the evening.The 23rd foundation day of BJD was also celebrated in Bhawanipatna. On the occasion, hundreds of BJD workers led by Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra took out a rally.