Ex-Cong MP admits inciting violence

Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka said his party believes in peaceful protests and not violence.

NABARANGPUR/BHUBANESWAR : Former Congress MP Pradip Majhi was on Thursday caught on camera inciting party workers to resort to violence and arson and burn down vehicles during the bandh called by the party at Nabarangpur in protest against the delay in submission of post-mortem report of a rape victim at Kosagumuda in the district.

“Keep petrol and diesel ready. The moment you get an order, set everything on fire. We will see what happens next,” Majhi was heard saying while talking to someone over phone. Majhi’s direct instruction to party workers to take to violence has evoked all round condemnation, even from his partymen.

Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka said his party believes in peaceful protests and not violence. There are strict guidelines from party president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi in this regard. “I don’t know in what context Majhi said so,” he said.

Nabarangpur BJD MP Ramesh Majhi has strongly criticised the Congress leader for instigating party workers to resort to violence. “Police probe into the rape case is underway and post-mortem report will come soon. Venting out anger of his defeat in the 2019 polls this way is not correct. He has no feeling for the tribals or dalits because he only wants to remain in headlines through such activities. 

All the accused will be taken into task soon,” he said.However, an unrepentant Majhi admitted to have given such a call. Talking to this paper, Majhi said he does not believe in democracy any more. “We have become tired following the democratic system. The post-mortem report is yet to be submitted even after 13 days. What are doctors, home department and Government doing?,” he said.

“We have had enough of Gandhigiri. We have decided to follow Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,’’ the Congress leader said and added that they are being forced to adopt violence to get justice. “I will not hesitate if I have to adopt violence to keep my mothers and sisters safe,” he said.
Coming down heavily on the State Government for the increasing number of crime against women, Majhi alleged that rape and sexual assault on minor girls have increased. “First, there was the Kunduli gangrape case in which the victim ultimately died. Now, another minor girl has been raped and murdered at Nabarangpur,” he said.

According to reports, Majhi was demonstrating near Kaunriaguda square when the Additional Superintendent of Police N Mohanty asked him to vacate the place leading to an argument between the two. An infuriated Majhi called his followers and asked them to keep petrol and diesel ready.
In a related development, a vehicle was set on fire by miscreants near Ambedkar Chhak in Nabarangpur Town. Though their identity could not be established, it is suspected that the car was set on fire after Majhi’s call.

