Staff crunch puts District Headquarters Hospital on sick bed

 Shortage  of doctors and other health staff has crippled healthcare in District Headquarters Hospital here.

Hospital

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Shortage of doctors and other health staff has crippled healthcare in District Headquarters Hospital here. Though the number of patients in the hospital has been increasing, more than half of the doctor positions are lying vacant. Of 52 sanctioned posts, only 26 doctors have been appointed. 
Though Health Minister Pratap Jena had dedicated the 300-bed new building of the DHH to public in May 2018, only 176 beds have been sanctioned so far.

In 2013, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid foundation stone for the seven-storey building which was constructed at an estimated cost of `43 crore and former Health Minister Pratap Jena had dedicated the 300-bed new building to public in May 2018. But, of 300 beds, only 186 have been sanctioned so far. 

According to hospital sources, nephrologist Dr Rakesh Kumar Routray who was in charge of the dialysis ward was deputed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack along with an anesthesiologist. A cardiology outdoor was opened in the DHH and a cardiologist roped in on contract to check patients twice a week. But he has not been attending the cardiology outdoor for the last two months. In most of the cases, patients are referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

This apart, the radiographer post in DHH has been lying vacant for several years, forcing the patients to rely on private laboratories to get X-ray and ultrasound done. There is no facility in the hospital for CT Scan and MRI. When it comes to nurses, there are only 28 in the DHH. 

Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr Niranjan Mishra said the doctors and other staff are doing their best in delivering quality healthcare to people. Higher authorities of the Health Department have been apprised of the situation, he added.

