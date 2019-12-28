Home States Odisha

Fly ash units decry raw material shortage

Brick manufacturers of the district accuse JSL of cutting down supply, announce to launch agitation from January 5

Published: 28th December 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd

Jindal Steel and Power (Photo | Bloomberg)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Staring at an uncertain future due to shortage of raw materials, fly ash brick manufacturers of the district have announced to launch an agitation from January 5, if the administration fails to address their problems. Jajpur Fly Ash Owners’ Association on Friday said all the 72 units in the district are facing closure due to dwindling supply of raw materials from Kalinga Nagar-based Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) for the last several months.

On the day, association members met Jajpur Collector Ranjan Das and apprised him of the situation. If the situation does not improve within a week, we will stage dharna in front of the JSL plant in Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex from January 5,”  association secretary Manoj Kumar Rout said.
Addressing mediapersons at Jajpur Road, association members said the State Government had encouraged unemployed youths to set up fly ash bricks units for generating jobs and becoming self-reliant. Under this Government policy, banks also provided loan assistance to young entrepreneurs. As a result, 72 fly ash bricks manufacturing units were set up across the district.

The Government had also fixed guidelines on provision of raw materials to the fly ash brick manufacturing units. “Initially, JSL supplied the required quantity of raw materials free of cost and our business took off. However, JSL authorities have now cut down our supply and clandestinely providing the materials to fly ash units operating outside the district,” alleged Rout.

Besides, shortage of raw materials has cast a cloud over the fate of around 2,000 workers employed in the units. “The workers are now getting only 8-10 mandays in a month while the owners are incurring huge losses and unable to repay the bank loans,” he said.

If JSL authorities continue to deprive raw materials to the manufacturers, the fly ash brick units will be forced to shut shop in near future. “While we are bearing the brunt of pollution from JSL plant, the authorities are supplying fly ash to outside manufacturers instead of local units. If this attitude of JSL continues, we will take to the streets,” Rout warned.

Earlier, the association had brought the matter to the notice of Kalinga Nagar ADM Santosh Kumar Mishra and sought his intervention in this regard. The ADM had even shot off a letter to JSL asking it to supply fly ash to Jajpur manufacturers on a priority basis. However, the company authorities are yet to pay any heed to the directive, he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jindal Stainless Limited
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp