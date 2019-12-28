Three trains cancelled for safety work

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three trains have been cancelled and eight others rescheduled on Sunday in view of safety related modernisation work between Balasore and Nilagiri Road railway stations in Bhadrak-Kharagpur section under South Eastern Railway (SER).

The trains which have been cancelled from both the directions are Balasore-Bhadrak-Balasore MEMU, Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur MEMU and Howrah-Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express. Similarly, Howrah-Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express, Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, Puri-Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, Kharagpur-Bhadrak MEMU, Anand Vihar-Puri Nandankanan Express and Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express have been rescheduled.