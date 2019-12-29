Malkangiri Collector’s missing PA found dead

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri Collector’s personal assistant Deba Narayan Panda, who was missing since Friday, was found dead on Saturday. His body was recovered from the reservoir of Satiguda dam.

Panda had come to his residential quarter on the R&B office premises yesterday and after having lunch, he returned to office at around 1 pm.

When he did not return home till night, his family members tried to contact him but his mobile was unreachable. They registered a missing complaint in Malkangiri police station. Today, police found Panda’s motorcycle, shoes and helmet at the bridge of Satiguda dam and pressed fire fighters to search for him. During the search operation, fire fighters recovered Panda’s body from the dam.

Although reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, police are continuing investigation to find out the circumstances that led to his death. Malkangiri IIC Rama Prasad Nag said prima facie it appears like a suicide.