Hinjili bus stand yet to start functioning

BERHAMPUR: Construction of a new bus terminus with modern facilities at Hinjili in Ganjam district, the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is far from over.

The deadline of the project, which was accorded administrative approval two years back, was December 20.

The bus terminus is proposed to be built at a cost of `3.22 crore on 4.5 acre land. The cost of the project is being borne by the Urban Development department and Hinjili Municipality on 80:20 ratio.

Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) was entrusted with the task of constructing the building of the facility.

However, later the task was assigned to Roads and Buildings Division of the Public Works Department (PWD).

The administrative plan, approved two years back, envisages construction of a terminal building, a two-lane transit road for buses, three shades for long route buses, toilets and five commercial establishments.

As per norms, the project should have been completed within 18 months of the work order. But it was delayed due to frequent modifications in the approved plan.

Several engineers entrusted with supervising the progress of the project were transferred. There is no record of funds spent on the project.

The existing bus stand at Hinjili is congested and can accommodate only eight buses.