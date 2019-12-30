Home States Odisha

Odisha in cold grip: Below 10 degree Celsius in 15 places

As many as 15 stations in the State recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius on the day.

People warm themselves near a bonfire in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo | Biswanth Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The cold wave condition intensified across Odisha with Sonepur recording the lowest temperature of the season for the second day at 3.4 degree Celsius (C) on Sunday.

IMD officials said 4.6 degree C was recorded in Angul, 5 in Phulbani, 5.5 in Daringbadi, 6.1 in Titlagarh, 6.5 in Bhawanipatna, 6.6 in Konjhar, 7.3 in Jharsuguda, 7.4 in Sambalpur, 8 in Balangir, 8.6 in Balasore, 9 in Baripada and Sundargarh and 9.6 degree in Koraput.

Similarly, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded minimum night temperature of 8.8 degree C and 10.2 degree C respectively on Saturday.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas said the cold wave condition is likely to prevail in most parts of the State till January 2.

Minimum temperature will continue to remain below normal by 4 to 6 degree C for next three days after which it will gradually increase by 2 to 4 degree C. However, the cold wave may not be very intense on December 31 and January 1, he added.

The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Nuapada, Bargarh Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Keonjhar districts on January 1 and 2.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said parts of Odisha may also experience hailstorm accompanied by rain during this period. Moderate fog is likely to occur in parts of South Odisha during next 2-3 days, he added.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena has issued cold wave advisory for public and asked officials to ensure provision of shelter for homeless.

