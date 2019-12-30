Home States Odisha

Three arrested for bank fraud in Odisha

The three allegedly withdrew about Rs 12.47 lakh from the Old Age Pension account of Rengali block office.

Published: 30th December 2019

The accused have been identified as branch manager Anirban Dey, cashier Sudhir Kumar Meher and former cashier Prabin Bharati.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Sunday arrested two employees of ICICI Bank’s Bomaloi branch under Thelkuli police limits along with a former employee on charges of withdrawing cash by fraudulent means.

The accused have been identified as branch manager Anirban Dey, cashier Sudhir Kumar Meher and former cashier Prabin Bharati who is currently working as Customer Relations Officer at Bandhan Bank’s Rairangpur branch in Mayurbhanj district.

The matter came to light after Rengali Block Development Officer (BDO) Shankar Prasad Sahu lodged a complaint with Thelkuli police on December 24 when he detected irregularities in the OAP account.

Sahu alleged that money to the tune of Rs 12.4 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn through self-cheques.

Acting on the complaint, police investigated into the matter and nabbed the three accused on December 28 after the trio confessed to have withdrawn money by forging the signature of former Rengali BDO Bernadett Lakra on nine cheques in last one year. Sadar SDPO Tapan Mohanty said the accused have been arrested and forwarded to court.

