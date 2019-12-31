International film festival from January 1  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A two-day international film festival will be organised by ‘Lakshya’ at Ganjam Kala Parishad here on January 1 and 2.

Classic films in Hindi, Bengali and Odia like ‘Pather Panchali’, ‘Do Bigha Jamin’, ‘Pyasa’, ‘Mother India’, ‘Mrugaya’, ‘Alam Aga’, ‘Katha Prushan’, ‘Helaro’, ‘Samar’, ‘Bag Bahadur’, ‘Maya Miriga’, ‘The Godfather’, Taxi driver’, ‘Sesha Sravana’ and ‘I am Kalam’, said chairperson of ‘Lakshya’ Manoj Kumar Samal.

The festival will showcase feature as well as short and documentary films made by filmmakers of the region.

Short films like Satish Patra’s ‘Udayapur’ and ‘Tirthakhetra’, Tripati Nayak’s ‘Achhung’, Golak Tripathy’s ‘Babu Bathroom re Achhanti’, Kumud Prasad Acharya’s ‘Sampark’ and Amulya Ranjan Sahu’s ‘Interview’ will be screened.

The event is being organised in the Silk City to inculcate values of filmmaking among youths and students of Ganjam district which is rich in art, culture and heritage.

This apart, the festival aims at disseminating knowledge through digital media and pave way for construction of a film laboratory and studio in Berhampur, said Manoj.

Young talents can be groomed as good actors, directors, cinematographers, choreographers and sound designers. ‘Lakshya’ has drawn a plan to set up a full-fledged film studio in Berhampur which is surrounded by blue mountains, beautiful sea beach and famous temples, he said.