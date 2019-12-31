Home States Odisha

Selfie with elephant lands man in hospital in Odisha

The victim, Dipu was trying to click a selfie with the elephant, which was a part of a herd that had strayed into the village from Similipal forest.

Published: 31st December 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

elephants, jumbos, man animal conflict

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 32-year-old man’s attempt to click a selfie with an elephant at Damasahi village in Gopabandhunagar block landed him in hospital on Sunday.

The victim, Dipu was trying to click a selfie with the elephant, which was a part of a herd that had strayed into the village from Similipal forest. He was admitted to the local hospital for treatment. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Sources said the villagers pelted stones at the herd to drive them out of the area. At the time, Dipu went near an elephant and tried to click a selfie with it. This irked the animal which tossed him to the ground. Dipu was rescued by forest personnel and locals. 

Kuanmara forest ranger Dhruva Charan Behera said despite warning, the locals teased the herd. He said the elephants were driven away from the area by more than 40 forest personnel. 

Earlier on Saturday, 56-year-old Chandamani Kisku of Kuchiladiha village within Udala police limits was injured after being attacked by elephants while she going to attend nature’s call. 

She was admitted to Udala hospital.  In yet another instance, a video of residents of Panashi village near Dharambeda forest pelting stones at a herd of 22 elephants went viral on social media. The herd, irked over the villagers’ actions, gave them a chase. 

On December 21, picnickers had to face the anger of a Forest department sheltered elephant ‘Bablu’, which went on a rampage after being irked over loud music being played by them at Sitakund inside Similipal National Park. 

Baripada DFO Swayam Mallick said man-animal conflicts can be addressed by effective utilisation of elephant corridors. He said the corridors provide the animals with an alternative route so that they do not stray into human settlements. 

