Home States Odisha

Stubble burning hazard for Odisha's Koraput  

With farmers increasingly resorting to the hazardous practice, environmentalists have sought intervention of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board to take immediate action.

Published: 31st December 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

A heap of paddy straw burning in an agriultural land in Jeypore.

A heap of paddy straw burning in an agriultural land in Jeypore. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The menace of stubble burning that had left Delhi and North India choking in smog has raised its ugly head in Koraput district.

With farmers increasingly resorting to the hazardous practice, environmentalists have sought intervention of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board to take immediate action.

Farmers in Jeypore, Kundra, Boipariguda, Borrigumma and Kotpad had cultivated 50,000 acre of paddy in the kharif season and the crops were harvested in November.

Traditionally, farmers used to bring their dry paddy stalks to threshing grounds for separating grains and the straw was used for repair of thatched roofs, as cattle fodder or for making manure. 

However, after the advent of threshing machines, the straw heaps are left in the fields after processing of grains.

As the rabi crop season is about to begin, farmers are now resorting to setting fire to the straw heaps instead of using them for traditional purposes.

It has become convenient and cheaper for them to burn the straw on the fields instead of incurring expenses towards transporting from the farm field to threshing ground, they said. 

A farmer of Jeypore block, Anant Nayak said non-availability of farm labourers has forced them to use machines for crop cutting and threshing in the fields. Later, they dump the paddy stalks on the crop fields for burning, he added.

The smoke billowing out of heaps of straw poses is leading to air pollution in the region, said, environmentalists.

Official sources said higher authorities of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board have been apprised of the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koraput Odisha
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp