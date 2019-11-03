Odisha man gives triple talaq to wife

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A man gave triple talaq to his wife over phone in Aruaburti village within Kamarda police limits. The victim, Khusboo, who was assaulted by her in-laws after the incident, has been undergoing treatment at Balasore district headquarters hospital for the last three days.

Kamarda IIC Pascal Ekka said Khusboo was married to SK Rehmat, who works in Chennai, two years ago. Khusboo, who has a six-month-old daughter, was staying with her in-laws who demanded more dowry from her. When Khusboo protested, she was tortured by her in-laws.

On Wednesday, when she apprised Rehmat of the matter, he gave her triple talaq over phone. Later, she was thrashed by her in-laws. Her mother Phul Biwi lodged a complaint in this regard with Kamarda police station.