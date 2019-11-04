Home States Odisha

Odisha inks pacts with two organisations for skill development

Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) also inked a pact with Tech Mahindra to set up a facility to start operation for international BPO, another official said.

Published: 04th November 2019 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has partnered with Tata Strive and Tech Mahindra to enhance skill and improve employability of youth in the state, an official said.

The Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTE&T) has signed an agreement with Tata Strive on Monday to make ITI students employable for industries by improving their soft skill, the official said.

DTE&T Director Raghu G said students of all the 49 government ITIs will acquire skill to compete for global placement.

An MoU was also signed among Tech Mahindra, Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha and College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Bhubaneswar, to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the area of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Every year, 30 students of the proposed CoE will get training in these fields and work on the proof of concept (PoC) of business problems, he said.

Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) also inked a pact with Tech Mahindra to set up a facility to start operation for international BPO, another official said.

This facility will provide additional employment in the BPO sector in the state, he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "Today our partnership with Tata Strive to sharpen the soft skill of ITI students and with Tech Mahindra for international BPO and for the Centre of Excellence in artificial intelligence and machine learning will certainly augment the prospect of our skilled youth in global placement." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha skill development Odisha skill development pacts
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp