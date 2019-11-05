Leopard panic in Odisha's Nuapada

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Panic gripped people of Dharambandha panchayat in Nuapada after leopards killed a cow in the forest near Sunabeda sanctuary. Carcass of a half-eaten cow was found on Monday.

Cowherd Punauram Rout had taken cattle of Dharambandha Sarpanch Omprakash Kalar for grazing near the forest when two leopards appeared at the spot and dragged a cow into the forest. Rout ran back to the village and informed the Sarpanch about it. Kalar along with some villagers went to the forest on Monday and found the half-eaten carcass of the cow. The Sarpanch informed about it to the Forest Ranger and police.

Forest Ranger Champabati Ray said such incidents are common as the village is less than two km from the forest. “As the big cats are not getting enough food in the forest, they are venturing close to human habitations to hunt domestic animals,” she said, adding that compensation will be provided to the Sarpanch.

In August, two leopards were spotted near Amanara village under Musringi reserve forest in Nuapada district.