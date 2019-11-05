Odisha Government inks pact to promote skill development

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the objective of adding new dimensions in skilling and employability for the youth of Odisha, the State Government has decided to partner with Tata Strive and Tech Mahindra.



A memorandum of understanding (MoU) and two agreements were signed in this regard in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Monday.

The first agreement was signed between the Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTE&T) and Tata Strive to impart life skills to students of Government ITIs to sharpen their soft skills and make them ready for employment in the industries as well as to compete for global placements.



The agreement was signed by Director of DTE &T Rehgu G and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Strive Anita Rajan. As per the agreement, life skill will be imparted to the students of all the 49 Government ITIs of the State.

A MoU was also signed among Tech Mahindra, Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) and College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Bhubaneswar, to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the area of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Every year, 30 students of the proposed CoE will get training in these fields and work on the proof of concept (PoC) of business problems.

Official sources said this initiative will help in creating and enhancing the talent pool in the field of AI and machine learning. This is the first-ever centre of excellence in artificial intelligence space in a Government engineering college in the State by an industry. The MoU was signed by senior vice-president (global delivery head) of Tech Mahindra B K Mishra, principal of CET PK Patra and Registrar of BPUT H S Behera.

The second agreement was signed between Idco and Tech Mahindra to set up a facility to start operation for international BPO. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Today our partnership with Tata Strive to sharpen the soft skill of ITI students and with Tech Mahindra for international BPO and for the Centre of Excellence in artificial intelligence and machine learning will certainly augment the prospect of our skilled youth in global placement.”



The Chief Minister awarded Aswatha Narayana with Rs 10 lakh for winning gold at world skill competition in Russia. His mentor Rajat Samantray also received an award of Rs 5 lakh.



Besides, chairman of CV Raman Institute of Engineering Sanjeeb Rout received Rs 5 crore to set up a centre of excellence on water technology.