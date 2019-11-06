Home States Odisha

B.Ed, M.Ed students launch padayatra over ‘recognition’

At least 150 students are pursuing Integrated B.Ed and M.Ed courses offered by Sambalpur University from 2017.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Students pursuing Integrated B.Ed and M.Ed courses under self financing mode from Sambalpur University on Tuesday launched a padayatra over the demand to make their course eligible for State and Central level teacher eligibility tests.

They marched to the Collectorate and submitted a memorandum to the Collector. They have decided to go on padayatra to Bhubaneswar and meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with their grievance if no action is taken in three days.

Collector Shubham Saxena assured them in written that their plea has been forwarded to the Department of Higher Education and necessary action would be taken within three days. After the discussion, the students agreed to postpone their padayatra to Bhubaneswar.

At least 150 students are pursuing Integrated B.Ed and M.Ed courses offered by Sambalpur University from 2017. Apart from Sambalpur University, the integrated courses are being offered in self financing mode in North Odisha University, Fakir Mohan University and Rajendra Autonomous College since 2016. 

The first batch of students of Sambalpur University, who are now in their final year, had applied for Odisha Teacher Eligibility test, Central Teacher Eligibility test and the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility test, but failed to get registration as the online forms do not have an option of Integrated B.Ed or M.Ed.

Students said they have taken up the integrated course after completion of their post-graduation to opt for teaching career. However, not finding their course under eligibility criteria in the online registration forms they are apprehending that the self-financing courses are not recognised by Government. They stated that the issue has been taken up with the School and Mass Education Department, which looks after 15 government teacher training colleges, Higher Education Department and regional committee of  National Council for Teacher Education but there has been no response. 

PG Council Chairman of Sambalpur University, AK Das Mohapatra said students have a misconception that the prospect of the course is limited since it is a self-financing course. He informed that the course is recognised by Government and due to technical glitches in online registration for the tests, they failed to apply. “The problem is common to all the four universities offering this course and it can be rectified only after it is pointed out to the Government”, he said.

Meanwhile, the first batch of Integrated B.Ed students of North Odisha University has already passed out this year. The graduates are facing the same problem and have not been able to apply for any examination so far. 

