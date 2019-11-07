Home States Odisha

Drones to count, track nesting Olive Ridleys at Rushikulya beach

Cameras will also be used to monitor the mating turtles in the sea

Published: 07th November 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Olive Ridley turtles

Olive Ridley turtles

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a first, the Forest department has decided to use drones fitted with thermal cameras to count Olive Ridley turtles nesting on Rushikulya beach this year. Addressing a meeting on Conservation of Olive Ridleys in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, Ganjam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vivek Kumar said drones will be used for the first time to count the turtle population and track their movements on the beach. This way, a clear picture of the number of turtles nesting on the beach will emerge without disturbing the marine species, he said.

“Counting the exact number of nesting turtles on the beach has been a major challenge for field staffers over the years. Now since drones can easily capture photos of Olive Ridleys, researchers would be able to collect the exact data on the turtles. The cameras will also be used to monitor the mating turtles in the sea,” Kumar said. Earlier, Olive Ridleys were counted by dividing the beach into segments. Moreover, drones can cover large areas, including the inaccessible parts of the beach. The turtles can be even counted during fog or night through the cameras.

Bhitarkanika National Park DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash said officials of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary have requested their counterparts at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to put off the bright lights at the missile test range in Abdul Kalam island to facilitate mass nesting of Olive Ridleys on the beach.

Artificial lighting at the missile test range near Gahirmatha beach disorients hatching turtles and adult females in ways that can be deadly. “The DRDO officials have assured us to put off the lights during the nesting season,” he added.

Rushikulya Sea Turtles Protection Committee secretary Rabindranath Sahu said forest guards will be deployed to prevent predators like dogs, jackals, hyena, boars and birds from entering the nesting sites to feast on eggs and baby turtles.

“Last year, the turtles had skipped Rushikulya beach. However this year, a large number of Olive Ridleys have congregated in the sea near Rushikulya and hence, we are hopeful that they will come to the beach soon to lay eggs,” he said. Around 4.75 lakh Olive Ridleys had nested on Rushikulya beach two years back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Bhubaneswar Olive Ridleys Rushikulya beach
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp