Home States Odisha

Odisha HC acquits murder accused after 22 years

In August 1997, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge had convicted Bhagaban for the murder of his mother and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Published: 07th November 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Twenty-two years after a trial court sentenced one Bhagaban Gouda to life imprisonment for murder, Orissa High Court has acquitted him of the charges on ‘benefit of doubt’.

In August 1997, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge had convicted Bhagaban for the murder of his mother and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The accused had assailed his conviction and challenged it in the High Court the same year pleading ‘false implication’.

The High Court had granted him bail on May 16, 2001. His criminal appeal had since languished till it was disposed of on Tuesday.

While allowing the appeal the division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice AK Mishra ruled: “On anatomical survey of evidence on record, the prosecution is found to have failed to prove the circumstances from which the conclusion of guilt of accused could be drawn. The chain is incomplete for which the accused is to be given benefit of doubt. The judgment assailed is not sustainable in the eye of law”.

On May 11, 1996, a body was found lying in village forest area at Barkolia under Jagannath Prasad Outpost. The body was identified to be that of Padma Gouda with whom Bhagaban had property dispute. After investigation Bhagaban was named accused in the murder of his mother and he faced trial. The trial court had convicted Bhagaban on the basis of circumstantial evidence.

While setting aside the trial court’s judgment the bench said: “It is difficult to bring harmony in truth from the complexity of incompatibility found in the evidence regarding time, place and arrival of police and proximity of time between the extra judicial confession and statement of accused in the custody leading to discovery of weapon of offence does not appear natural in the chain of events”.

“When falsehood is not ruled out in either one of the circumstances advanced by the prosecution, the hypothesis required to be tested cannot be said to have been established beyond reasonable doubt”, the bench ruled.

“In the result, the appeal is allowed. The conviction and sentence of appellant in the judgment on August 22, 1997 is hereby set aside. The appellant (Bhagaban Gouda) is held not guilty of the offence under Sec 302 of IPC and is acquitted”, the bench said in its November 5 order.

The latest communication received by the High Court from the Additional Sessions Judge, Berhampur had reported that he was in custody since August 30, 2019. Taking note of it the bench in its order said, “He be set at liberty if his detention is not required in any other case”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha High Court
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp