Three more teachers detected with fake certificates in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Close on the heels of four teachers working in various government schools of Dharakote block in the district getting booked for serving on the basis of fake documents, three more teachers of the same block were found to have tampered with their matriculate certificates.

The three teachers are Binod Bihari Sethi of Thuruthura Primary School, Santosh Sethi of Ghodamba Project UP School and Balaram Bishoyi of Chanchadapalli UP School. Though their documents had been verified a few months ago by the Block Education Officer (BEO), their authenticity came under doubt when some social activists sought data on them under Right to Information (RTI). When the data were sent to the particular schools, it was found to be fake.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange has asked Dharakote BEO Rabindra Kumar Panda to lodge an FIR against these three teachers after Ganjam DEO and Panda furnished details about the accused. Binod Bihari Sethi and Santosh Sethi have submitted their resignations to the DEO on personal grounds, sources said.

According to reports, Binod Bihari Sethi’s actual matriculate mark was 380 (Second Division) bit it was mentioned as 529, Santosh Sethi 252 (Third Division) (mentioned 529) and Balaram Bishoyi 355 (Second Division) (mentioned 544). The mark sheets of all three falsely put them in First Division.

Meanwhile, FIRs against the other four accused teachers were lodged and cases have been registered against them in Dharakote police station under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 506 and 31 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).