Home States Odisha

Tormented by spurned lover, Dalit woman commits suicide

The accused, 32-year-old Deepak Beura of the same village, was allegedly tormenting the woman for the last few months and forcing her to marry him.

Published: 08th November 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Crime against women

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old Dalit woman committed suicide on Thursday after a spurned lover allegedly pasted her nude photos on the wall of her house at Tentoi village within Naugaon police limits.

The accused, 32-year-old Deepak Beura of the same village, was allegedly tormenting the woman for the last few months and forcing her to marry him. However, she had rejected his proposal. The victim’s family members had also turned down the accused’s proposal.

Enraged at his rejection, Deepak had in one of the following days entered their house in absence of family members and forcibly captured nude photos of the woman. He threatened to kill her along with family members if she disclosed the matter to anyone. He then started to blackmail her with the pictures to marry him. However, she stuck to her decision, sources said.

Last month, the victim’s parent had lodged an FIR with the local police against Beura for harassing and blackmailing their daughter. However, villagers intervened and gave assurance to solve the matter in presence of police. Family members then left her with relatives at Narisima village.

Sources said Beura also went to Narisima and pasted the woman’s nude photo on the wall of her relative’s house. Last week, she came back to her house after the relatives refused to keep her after the incident.

Sources said on Wednesday, Beura again pasted nude photo of the woman on the wall of her house. When family members opposed his act, he threatened to kill them with a chopper. Unable to endure the humiliation, the woman took the extreme step by hanging herself in her room.

On Thursday morning, family members found the woman’s body hanging from a rope. Later on the day, the victim’s father lodged a complaint with police accusing Beura of humiliating and blackmailing his daughter, which drove her to take the extreme step.

Naugaon IIC  Prajnaritambhara Kar said police have registered a case and investigation is on to know the cause of the woman’s suicide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha dalit suicide dalit woman suicide
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp