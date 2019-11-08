Tormented by spurned lover, Dalit woman commits suicide

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old Dalit woman committed suicide on Thursday after a spurned lover allegedly pasted her nude photos on the wall of her house at Tentoi village within Naugaon police limits.

The accused, 32-year-old Deepak Beura of the same village, was allegedly tormenting the woman for the last few months and forcing her to marry him. However, she had rejected his proposal. The victim’s family members had also turned down the accused’s proposal.

Enraged at his rejection, Deepak had in one of the following days entered their house in absence of family members and forcibly captured nude photos of the woman. He threatened to kill her along with family members if she disclosed the matter to anyone. He then started to blackmail her with the pictures to marry him. However, she stuck to her decision, sources said.

Last month, the victim’s parent had lodged an FIR with the local police against Beura for harassing and blackmailing their daughter. However, villagers intervened and gave assurance to solve the matter in presence of police. Family members then left her with relatives at Narisima village.

Sources said Beura also went to Narisima and pasted the woman’s nude photo on the wall of her relative’s house. Last week, she came back to her house after the relatives refused to keep her after the incident.

Sources said on Wednesday, Beura again pasted nude photo of the woman on the wall of her house. When family members opposed his act, he threatened to kill them with a chopper. Unable to endure the humiliation, the woman took the extreme step by hanging herself in her room.

On Thursday morning, family members found the woman’s body hanging from a rope. Later on the day, the victim’s father lodged a complaint with police accusing Beura of humiliating and blackmailing his daughter, which drove her to take the extreme step.

Naugaon IIC Prajnaritambhara Kar said police have registered a case and investigation is on to know the cause of the woman’s suicide.