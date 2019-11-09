Assaulted youths meet SP

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Two youths, who were allegedly humiliated and assaulted by doctors and students of VIMSAR on October 20, called on Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh on Friday. They demanded action against all those involved in the incident.

On October 20, doctors and students of VIMSAR alleged that the two youths, Mukesh Behera and his cousin Jhasketan Rout, had manhandled neurosurgeon A S Patjoshi in the operation theatre of the neurosurgery department. They assaulted the youths and forced Jhasketan to hold his ear and beg apology by touching the feet of Patjoshi in the presence of police.

The video of the incident went viral. Subsequently, Mukesh and Jhasketan were arrested for allegedly manhandling Patjoshi. Mukesh’s father Thana Sundar Behera, who was being treated by Patjoshi at a private nursing home, also lodged a police complaint against the neurosurgeon besides, the doctors and students, who assaulted Mukesh and Jhasketan.