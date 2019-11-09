Home States Odisha

Assaulted youths meet SP

 Two youths, who were allegedly humiliated and assaulted by doctors and students of VIMSAR on October 20, called on Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh on Friday.

Published: 09th November 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Two youths, who were allegedly humiliated and assaulted by doctors and students of VIMSAR on October 20, called on Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh on Friday. They demanded action against all those involved in the incident.

On October 20, doctors and students of VIMSAR alleged that the two youths, Mukesh Behera and his cousin Jhasketan Rout, had manhandled neurosurgeon A S Patjoshi in the operation theatre of the neurosurgery department. They assaulted the youths and forced Jhasketan to hold his ear and beg apology by touching the feet of Patjoshi in the presence of police.

The video of the incident went viral. Subsequently, Mukesh and Jhasketan were arrested for allegedly manhandling Patjoshi. Mukesh’s father Thana Sundar Behera, who was being treated by Patjoshi at a private nursing home, also lodged a police complaint against the neurosurgeon besides, the doctors and students, who assaulted Mukesh and Jhasketan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp