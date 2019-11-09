Coastal districts in Odisha brace for Bulbul impact

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With cyclonic storm Bulbul all set to pass by Odisha coast on Saturday, the district administration moved 500 people from low-lying areas of Paradip, Kujang and Tirtol.Under the influence of Bulbul, Paradip, Kujang, Erasama, Tirtol and other parts of the district will experience heavy rains and strong winds. According to the Met department, the cyclone will pass Paradip coast at a distance of 135 km and is likely to make landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh in the early hours of Sunday.

During this period, Paradip and its adjoining areas will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusts of up to 70 to 90 km per hour.As a precautionary measure, mass messages about the natural calamity was given through Early Warning Dissemination System (EWDS) by blowing siren in Paradip, Kujang and Erasama areas. The administration also advised locals living in low-lying areas to shift to safer places through loudspeakers.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, who is camping in Paradip, held discussion with ADM and the Municipality Executive Officer on ways to tackle the situation. Teams of NDRF, ODRAF and Fire personnel have been deployed in Paradip as a precautionary measure.

Executive Officer of Paradip Municipality Dillip Kumar Mohanty said 11 cyclone shelters have been kept ready and people living in low-lying areas have been asked to shift to these shelters. Residents of Jagannath Colony have been evacuated and shifted to the nearby cyclone shelters. The evacuated people will be provided food at the shelters as per the relief code.

Besides, villagers of Tarajanaga, Kotkona, Gandikipur, Paradipgarh, Nuagarh and Pipal have been evacuated to safer places.Assistant Director, Fishery (Marine) of Kujang Manas Ranjan Sahoo said the trawlers which had gone to the deep sea for fishing have returned.