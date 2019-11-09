Home States Odisha

Cyclone Bulbul: No death in Odisha, 40 pc crop damage expected

The very severe cyclonic storm is very likely to weaken gradually and move northeastwards and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts as a severe cyclonic storm.

Published: 09th November 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

odisha cyclone

A pregnant woman being shifted to Rajkanika CHC (left), ODRAF personnel clearing roads at Paradip. (Photos | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Panic gripped people in north coastal Odisha that experienced strong wind and heavy rain under impact of very severe cyclone Bulbul which now lay centred 95 km off Paradip coast. The State Government, however, said no casualty has been reported from any part of the affected districts so far.

Special relief Commissioner PK Jena said rescue teams and volunteers are engaged to remove uprooted trees and clear roads in the affected areas. Administrative machinery and skilled manpower are ready for immediate restoration power infrastructure damaged due to the storm.

At Paradip, the residents of Mundapada were shifted to Municipal High School building. More than 1,500 people were evacuated to safety in Balasore and Jagatsingpur as a precautionary measure.

Strong winds reaching a speed of 90 km to 110 km per hour was recorded in coastal districts. Trees were uprooted while electric poles were damaged and power lines snapped in parts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur and Balasore districts which experienced heavy rainfall. A moderate amount of rain also recorded in Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Mayurbhanj districts.

READ: Bulbul intensifies into 'severe cyclonic storm', to make landfall in Bengal by Saturday night

Farmers are expected to have sustained crop damage up to 40 per cent in these districts due to the storm. Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena's office stated that in last 24 hours, Kendrapara recorded 75 mm rainfall followed by Bhadrak with 54.6 mm rainfall, Jagatsingpur with 51.6 mm rainfall and Balasore with 37 mm rainfall. Rajnagar block in Kendrapara received the highest rainfall of 180 mm followed by Paradip with 159 mm rainfall, Chandbali with 150 mm rainfall and Rajkanika with 136 mm rainfall.

Jena said, six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 18 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams along with a number of fire services personnel have been deployed in Puri, Jagasinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Khurda, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam to rescue and relief work.

Deputy SRC Prabhat Mohapatra said, currently the storm lay centred at 95 km east and north-east of Paradip and 140km south-southwest of Balasore district. There wouldn't be much impact of the storm in Odisha after next six hours, he said.

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) said that wind speed of 70 km per hour to 80km with gusting up to 90 km is likely to continue along and off Kendrapara and Jagatsingpur districts for next three hours and Balasore and Bhadrak districts for next six hours. It said that the sea condition will also be very rough during this period.

READ: Coast Guard fully geared up for cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' headed for Bengal, Odisha coasts

The Met department also said that the storm is likely to weaken gradually and move northeastwards. It may cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara and make landfall at Sundarban delta by late evening or night today as a severe cyclonic storm. During landfall the maximum sustained windspeed of the storm will be around 120kmph with gusting upto 135 km.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cyclone Bulbul coastal Odisha Bay of Bengal cyclonic storm Bulbul
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp