Youth hurt in acid attack  

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : A youth sustained critical burn injuries after some miscreants threw acid at him in Bangamunda village under Lakhna police limits on Thursday. The victim, Alok Sahu, has been admitted to District Headquarters Hospital in Nuapada. Three persons, including a panchayat samiti member, have been arrested.

Alok, who owns a utensil shop at Lakhna, was beaten up by some people last month over his love affair with a girl of the village. Later, his marriage was fixed with another girl and it was scheduled on November 10. On Thursday, when Alok was returning from Lathor in Balangir district along with his brother-in-law Anil Sahu, some people suddenly arrived at an isolated spot between Bangamunda and Lakhna road, and attacked Alok. While one person assaulted Alok with a sharp object, another hit him with a baton. They then threw acid on him and fled the spot.

Lakhna IIC Tapan Dash and Nuapada Sadar SDPO Prasanta Pattnaik visited the victim at the DHH and recorded his statement. Police later arrested three accused Md Farooq, Shahbaz Hussain and Uttam Das.

Farooq is a Samiti member of Lakhna GP and the other two accused belong to the same village.