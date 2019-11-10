CM Naveen Patnaik reviews CSS fund position

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is expected to receive more than Rs 6000 crore fund under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), which the Centre is yet to release.



Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who reviewed the fund release position under CSS and implementation of 5T framework at New Delhi on Saturday, directed officials to closely follow up with the Centre in coordination with the departments concerned of the state government.



He said officials should continuously follow up the release of funds from CSS and bring it to his notice, if there is any delay.

The Chief Minister was apprised of the CSS release position as on November 7, 2019 which stands at Rs 7,544 crore. He reviewed fund release status of major schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Besides, the Chief Minister reviewed the implementation of 5T framework and directed the Resident Commissioner and Special Resident Commissioner to expedite its implementation for effective governance. He directed the officials to pursue allotment of land for setting up Odisha Cultural Centre at New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Government on Saturday appointed senior IPS officer Ravi Kant as the Special Resident Commissioner at New Delhi. The 1998 batch officer is currently serving as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the office of Chief Resident Commissioner, New Delhi.