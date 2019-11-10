Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik reviews CSS fund position

The Chief Minister was apprised of the CSS release position as on November 7, 2019 which stands at Rs 7,544 crore.

Published: 10th November 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

As Naveen Patnaik said Biju Patnaik lives in the hearts of 4.5 crore Odias.

As Naveen Patnaik said Biju Patnaik lives in the hearts of 4.5 crore Odias.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is expected to receive more than Rs 6000 crore fund under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), which the Centre is yet to release.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who reviewed the fund release position under CSS and implementation of 5T framework at New Delhi on Saturday, directed officials to closely follow up with the Centre in coordination with the departments concerned of the state government.

He said officials should continuously follow up the release of funds from CSS and bring it to his notice, if there is any delay.

The Chief Minister was apprised of the CSS release position as on November 7, 2019 which stands at Rs 7,544 crore. He reviewed fund release status of major schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Besides, the Chief Minister reviewed the implementation of 5T framework and directed the Resident Commissioner and Special Resident Commissioner to expedite its implementation for effective governance. He directed the officials to pursue allotment of land for setting up Odisha Cultural Centre at New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Government on Saturday appointed senior IPS officer Ravi Kant as the Special Resident Commissioner at New Delhi. The 1998 batch officer is currently serving as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the office of Chief Resident Commissioner, New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Government Naveen Patnaik CSS Funds
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Saryu Aarti was conducted to mark the Ayodhya verdict. (Photo | EPS/Sana Shakil)
Ayodhya after Verdict: Devotees gather at river Saryu for special aarti
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp