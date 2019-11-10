Cyclone Bulbul: Damaged poles snap power supply in many villages of Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP/JAJPUR: Uprooted trees and electricity poles dotted many villages of Jagatsinghpur district that witnessed torrential rainfall under the influence of cyclone Bulbul on Saturday.



Although no human casualty was reported, the strong winds triggered by the passing cyclone made an impact, blocking roads, vehicular traffic and throwing normal life out of gear. Rains have been continuing in the district for the last two days.



However, by night, the district administration cleared the uprooted trees from all the roads with the help of ODRAF, NDRF and firefighters.

In Paradip town, ODRAF and NDRF teams were pressed to clear uprooted trees in Naya Bazaar, Atharbanki, Madhuban, Sandhkuda and restore vehicular communication. Stalls set up for Kalinga Baliyatra, which is scheduled to start from November 11 and continue till 18, were damaged.



At least 150 small traders who had come down to sell their wares at the Baliyatra were shifted to a cyclone shelter by the administration.

However, unlike previous calamities, seawater did not enter Sandhkuda slum in Paradip port area which is situated close to Bay of Bengal even though it had been rough since last night. A total of 546 people were evacuated in Paradip, Tirtol and Jagatsinghpur and sheltered in four cyclone shelters. They were offered cooked food and dry food packets by the district administration.

According to official reports, power supply was disrupted in 500 villages under Paradip and Kujang limits due to uprooting of around 10 33 KV electric poles at Bhutamundei under Kujang tehsil. At least 400 trees were uprooted in Paradip, Kujang, Tirtol and other areas. The wind and rains also caused damage to standing crops that are in flowering stage now. Eye estimate by farmers pointed out to crop damage in 50,000 hectares of land.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said CESU officials started restoring power after rain subsided. Agriculture department officials have been asked to undertake crop damage assessment immediately.

Jajpur, however, received moderate rainfall both on Friday and Saturday. No loss to life or property has been reported in the district but vegetable and paddy crops have been damaged in some areas.



The state government had deployed two ODRAF and one NDRF teams in the district in wake of the cyclone. Schools were closed in the district on both Friday and Saturday.

