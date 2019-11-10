Home States Odisha

Cyclone Bulbul: Damaged poles snap power supply in many villages of Odisha

At least 150 small traders who had come down to sell their wares at the Baliyatra were shifted to a cyclone shelter by the administration. 

Published: 10th November 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Stalls set up for Kalinga Baliyatra, which is scheduled to start from November 11 and continue till 18, have been damaged.

Stalls set up for Kalinga Baliyatra, which is scheduled to start from November 11 and continue till 18, have been damaged. (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP/JAJPUR: Uprooted trees and electricity poles dotted many villages of Jagatsinghpur district that witnessed torrential rainfall under the influence of cyclone Bulbul on Saturday. 

Although no human casualty was reported, the strong winds triggered by the passing cyclone made an impact, blocking roads, vehicular traffic and throwing normal life out of gear. Rains have been continuing in the district for the last two days.

However, by night, the district administration cleared the uprooted trees from all the roads with the help of ODRAF, NDRF and firefighters.

In Paradip town, ODRAF and NDRF teams were pressed to clear uprooted trees in Naya Bazaar, Atharbanki, Madhuban, Sandhkuda and restore vehicular communication. Stalls set up for Kalinga Baliyatra, which is scheduled to start from November 11 and continue till 18, were damaged.

At least 150 small traders who had come down to sell their wares at the Baliyatra were shifted to a cyclone shelter by the administration. 

However, unlike previous calamities, seawater did not enter Sandhkuda slum in Paradip port area which is situated close to Bay of Bengal even though it had been rough since last night. A total of 546 people were evacuated in Paradip, Tirtol and Jagatsinghpur and sheltered in four cyclone shelters. They were offered cooked food and dry food packets by the district administration.

According to official reports, power supply was disrupted in 500 villages under Paradip and Kujang limits due to uprooting of around 10 33 KV electric poles at Bhutamundei under Kujang tehsil. At least 400 trees were uprooted in Paradip, Kujang, Tirtol and other areas. The wind and rains also caused damage to standing crops that are in flowering stage now. Eye estimate by farmers pointed out to crop damage in 50,000 hectares of land.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said CESU officials started restoring power after rain subsided. Agriculture department officials have been asked to undertake crop damage assessment immediately.

Jajpur, however, received moderate rainfall both on Friday and Saturday. No loss to life or property has been reported in the district but vegetable and paddy crops have been damaged in some areas. 

The state government had deployed two ODRAF and one NDRF teams in the district in wake of the cyclone. Schools were closed in the district on both Friday and Saturday. 

DAMAGE SO FAR

Stalls set up for Kalinga Baliyatra, which is scheduled to start from November 11 and continue till 18, have been damaged. 

At least 150 small traders who had come down to sell their wares at the Baliyatra have been shifted to a cyclone shelter by the administration.

Power supply disrupted in 500 villages under Paradip and Kujang limits due to uprooting of around 10 33 KV electric poles at Bhutamundei under Kujang tehsil.

The wind and rains also caused damage to standing crops that are in the flowering stage now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ODRAF NDRF Cyclone Bulbul
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Saryu Aarti was conducted to mark the Ayodhya verdict. (Photo | EPS/Sana Shakil)
Ayodhya after Verdict: Devotees gather at river Saryu for special aarti
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp