Odisha police revamps traffic system, appoints constables

After police faced resistance in the city over hefty challans under the new Act, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on September 9 announced partial relaxation for motorists for next three months.

Published: 10th November 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Odisha police personnel used for representational purpose

Similarly, new constables have been inducted in Bhubaneswar, Balangir, Balasore and other towns of the state. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Ahead of the re-implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 in December, Odisha Police has revamped the traffic system with appointment of constables in major cities and towns.

After police faced resistance in the city over hefty challans under the new Act, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on September 9 announced partial relaxation for motorists for next three months. The relaxation period was provided to motorists in order to allow time for preparing all the required documents.

“We have inducted 80 traffic constables, including 20 women, in Berhampur. Even in small-town like Baripada, 40 new constables have been engaged for smooth management of traffic,” said DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma.

Similarly, new constables have been inducted in Bhubaneswar, Balangir, Balasore and other towns of the state. Recently, 140 constables were inducted at capital’s second traffic police station in Chandrasekharpur. 

“In every district headquarter, we have revamped the traffic organisation and constables are being appointed for the purpose. At least one-third of the traffic police force consists of women,” he added.

For the first time, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) have been appointed as in-charge of traffic police stations in six urban areas - Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Berhampur.

The officers are of the second batch DSP probationers, who passed out from Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) here along with their 10 other colleagues on October 31.

“We are also revamping the traffic organisation as December onwards the enforcement of MV Act, which was stalled for sometime, will be reinforced. For which, the entire system needs to be completely energised and strengthened,” Sharma said. The DGP is also mulling to appoint an IG rank officer to monitor the various road safety initiatives and traffic issues in the State.

