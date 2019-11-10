Home States Odisha

Onion remains high at RS 70-a-kg despite government's fair price initiative in Odisha

Since the fair price shops selling onion at cost are few and far between, not many are benefited from the market intervention scheme of the government.

Published: 10th November 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government has gone for market intervention by selling onion through fair price shops in a limited way, there is no sign of the price cooling down in the retail market.

Onion price in retail markets across the state remained as high as Rs 70 per kg even as the wholesale price of the commodity is in the range of Rs 4,700 to Rs 5,000 per quintal (Rs 47 to Rs 50 a kg). However, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department claims to be selling onion through Maitree shops (fair price outlets) at ‘no profit no loss’ in almost all the districts.

A department report said onion is being sold at Rs 42-a-kg in Berhampur, Rs 43 in Rayagada, Rs 44 in Cuttack, Rs 48 at Dhenkanal and Bhadrak, Rs 50 at Nuapada, Khurda and Baripada, Rs 52-a-kg at Balasore, Keonjhar and Jeypore, Rs 55-a-kg at Angul, Balangir and Bhawanipatna and Rs 58-a-kg at Jharsuguda.

Since the fair price shops selling onion at cost are few and far between, not many are benefited from the market intervention scheme of the government. In view of the soaring prices of onion, the state government on Wednesday asked district Collectors to take steps to sell the commodity through fair price shops and keep an eye on unscrupulous traders resorting to hoarding.

Anticipating that cyclone Bulbul will bring good fortune for them, traders of the coastal districts jacked up the prices of all vegetables, including potato and onion, and many of them have huge stocks of the two essential commodities. Potato which was being sold at Rs 25 a kg in the retail market on Friday has come down to Rs 22-a-kg on Saturday.

General secretary of Kuberpuri Merchant Association Shakti Shankar Mishra said onion price at source markets remains high and this will continue till the arrival of new crop to the market.  supply of onion and potato to Odisha has so far remained normal despite the inclement weather. The state doesn’t produce sufficient onion. It mostly procures from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and some other states to meet its requirement.

Onion-a-kg
Wholesale price of onion in the range of Rs 4,700 to Rs 5,000 per quintal
Rs 42 Berhampur
Rs 43 Rayagada
Rs 44 Cuttack
Rs 48 Dhenkanal and Bhadrak
Rs 50 Nuapada, Khurda and Baripada
Rs 52 at Balasore, Keonjhar and Jeypore
Rs 55 at Angul, Balangir and Bhawanipatna 
Rs 58 at Jharsuguda

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Saryu Aarti was conducted to mark the Ayodhya verdict. (Photo | EPS/Sana Shakil)
Ayodhya after Verdict: Devotees gather at river Saryu for special aarti
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp