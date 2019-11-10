Sambalpur Municipal Corporation to give Aahar centres a fresh look in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started renovating all Aahar centres across the city to provide improved facilities to people. At present, there are five Aahar centres functioning here which get cooked food from a centralised kitchen located in Motijharan locality.



While two Aahar centres are located on the premises of District headquarters Hospital (DHH) and Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, the other three are near Jail Chowk, Laxmi Talkies and Farm Road.

Every day, around 4,300 meals are cooked at the centralised kitchen and supplied to the centres. This apart, the centres at VIMSAR and DHH have provision for dinner with 600 and 180 meals being served to people daily. Last month, the centralised kitchen, as well as the five centres, were given ISO 9001:2015 certification for complying with quality management system.

However, though the centre at VIMSAR was constructed recently, the other four are operating from old buildings and need repair. SMC Enforcement Officer Subhankar Mohanty said, “We have recently started renovation of all the Aahar centres along with the kitchen.”

Apart from maintenance of ceiling and walls, the renovation work will include better seats and drinking water facilities. Besides, each centre will be provided with a dishwasher.



The renovation is going on in full swing at the four centres and work at the centre at DHH is nearing completion. It is estimated that the work will be completed within one month. After renovation, sanitation and cleanliness of the Aahar centres will be taken up.