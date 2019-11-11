Home States Odisha

Cement-Treated Base technology fails in Malkangiri

Cement-Treated Base (CTB) technology, basing on which more than 100 roads were constructed across the district, has proved counter-productive.

Published: 11th November 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

A portion of damaged road built with CTB technology in the district

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Cement-Treated Base (CTB) technology, basing on which more than 100 roads were constructed across the district, has proved counter-productive. Almost 90 per cent of such roads, built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, have been damaged across the district. The State Government had used CTB technology for the first time in the district in 2017. Around 66 CTB roads were constructed by Malkangiri Rural Division-I, 35-37 by Rural Division-II and 22 by Bridge and Roof Co (India) Limited in 2017-2018.

The State Government had sent a two-member technical enquiry team, led by retired Superintending Engineer Sarat Chandra Choudhry, to the district in August this year to ascertain the cause of damage. But three months have passed and the team is yet to submit its report.

Rural Division-I Sub-Divisional Officer Kanan Pradhan blamed faulty technology for damage to the roads. He said technology, adopted in building the roads, was provided by IIT, Bhubaneswar without trial. If it was a case of sub-standard work, one or two roads would have been damaged. But, damage to almost 90 per cent of such roads points towards faulty technology, Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, contractors have been asked to repair the damaged roads at their own cost. They have been asked to ensure that the roads last at least five years. However, owing to unavailability of raw material needed for undertaking repairs, the work has not yet been started. Rural Division-I Executive Engineer AK Dash said he is waiting for the report of the probe panel.

Rural Division-II Executive Engineer Vara Prasad Rao said construction of all CTB roads in the district has been stopped following the direction of higher officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cement Treated Base Odisha Government Sadak Yojana
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp