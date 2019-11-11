Cement-Treated Base technology fails in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Cement-Treated Base (CTB) technology, basing on which more than 100 roads were constructed across the district, has proved counter-productive. Almost 90 per cent of such roads, built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, have been damaged across the district. The State Government had used CTB technology for the first time in the district in 2017. Around 66 CTB roads were constructed by Malkangiri Rural Division-I, 35-37 by Rural Division-II and 22 by Bridge and Roof Co (India) Limited in 2017-2018.

The State Government had sent a two-member technical enquiry team, led by retired Superintending Engineer Sarat Chandra Choudhry, to the district in August this year to ascertain the cause of damage. But three months have passed and the team is yet to submit its report.

Rural Division-I Sub-Divisional Officer Kanan Pradhan blamed faulty technology for damage to the roads. He said technology, adopted in building the roads, was provided by IIT, Bhubaneswar without trial. If it was a case of sub-standard work, one or two roads would have been damaged. But, damage to almost 90 per cent of such roads points towards faulty technology, Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, contractors have been asked to repair the damaged roads at their own cost. They have been asked to ensure that the roads last at least five years. However, owing to unavailability of raw material needed for undertaking repairs, the work has not yet been started. Rural Division-I Executive Engineer AK Dash said he is waiting for the report of the probe panel.

Rural Division-II Executive Engineer Vara Prasad Rao said construction of all CTB roads in the district has been stopped following the direction of higher officials.