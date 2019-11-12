Home States Odisha

Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened in sensitive pockets of Odisha

Before the judgment was pronounced, police stations were put on alert.

Published: 12th November 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Odisha police personnel used for representational purpose

New constables have been inducted in Bhubaneswar, Balangir, Balasore and other towns of the state. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In the wake of Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya case, police on Saturday tightened security across sensitive pockets here and also held multiple meetings of various peace committees. No untoward incident was reported from any place. 

Before the judgment was pronounced, police stations were put on alert. A peace committee meeting was organised by the Plant Site police here where committee members from all religions attended. Similar meetings were also organised by RN Pali and Sector-19 police.  

A Muslim community member, Altaf Shakeel, said the verdict should be respected and everyone should maintain peace and harmony and not get carried away by rumours.

Additional police personnel were also deployed in Jeypore, Kotpad and Thuba in Nandapur block, anticipating breach of peace. Koraput DIG (SWR) Shefeen Ahamed K reviewed the law and situation with SPs of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya Odisha Ayodhya verdict Odisha police
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp