Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened in sensitive pockets of Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In the wake of Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya case, police on Saturday tightened security across sensitive pockets here and also held multiple meetings of various peace committees. No untoward incident was reported from any place.

Before the judgment was pronounced, police stations were put on alert. A peace committee meeting was organised by the Plant Site police here where committee members from all religions attended. Similar meetings were also organised by RN Pali and Sector-19 police.

A Muslim community member, Altaf Shakeel, said the verdict should be respected and everyone should maintain peace and harmony and not get carried away by rumours.

Additional police personnel were also deployed in Jeypore, Kotpad and Thuba in Nandapur block, anticipating breach of peace. Koraput DIG (SWR) Shefeen Ahamed K reviewed the law and situation with SPs of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi districts.