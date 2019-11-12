Home States Odisha

Odisha government announces cyclone relief package for farmers

As per the package, agriculture input subsidy of Rs 6800 per hectare will be provided to the small and marginal farmers who have sustained crop loss of 33 per cent and above in non-irrigated areas.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during aerial survey of cyclone affected areas

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during aerial survey of cyclone affected areas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a package for livelihood support of the people affected by cyclone Bulbul which caused extensive damage in six coastal districts of Odisha. The Chief Minister made an aerial survey of the affected areas and reviewed the situation at a high level meeting at the Lok Seva Bhavan here before announcing the package.

As per the package, agriculture input subsidy of Rs 6800 per hectare (ha) will be provided to the small and marginal farmers who have sustained crop loss of 33 per cent and above in rain fed/non-irrigated areas while Rs 13,500 per ha will be paid in areas under assured irrigation.

Input subsidy of Rs 18,000 per ha will be paid for all types of perennial crops. The agricultural input subsidy to be provided to any affected farmer will not be less than Rs 2000 for perennial crops and Rs 1000 for other crops.

Besides, 50,000 seed minikits of pulses and oilseeds will be supplied to the affected farmers during Rabi 2019-20. The package includes 45,000 acres of demonstration programmes of different crops in affected districts during the Rabi season.

The Chief Minister announced that 10,000 vegetable minikits will be supplied to the affected farmers during Rabi 2019-20. Besides, an incentive of Rs 15,000 per farmer will be provided to 30 units for repair and renovation of betel vine cultivation. Immediate steps will be taken to arrange and distribute quality seeds and other inputs in sufficient quantity for the Rabi season.

The package also includes provision of 3000 sprayers to the affected farmers at a subsidy of 50 per cent limited to maximum of Rs 3800 for battery operated sprayers and Rs 750 for hand operated sprayers.

The short term Rabi loans advanced in the affected areas during Rabi 2019 having crop loss of 33 per cent or more will be converted into medium term (conversion) loans.

Besides, Rs 30,000 will be paid for each dead milch cow and buffalo, Rs 25,000 for draught animal (upto three animals), Rs 16,000 per calf (upto six animals), Rs 3000 per goat/sheep (upto 30 animals) and Rs 50 per poultry bird (maximum Rs 5000).

The Chief Minister asked collectors of the affected districts to submit damage report to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) by November 18. He also asked officials to pay assistance to the affected persons by November 24. Besides, he asked officials to repair all damaged infrastructure during next two days and continue supply of drinking water by using generators till power supply is restored.

SRC PK Jena told mediapersons after the meeting that a Central team will visit the affected areas for preliminary assessment of damage either on November 13 evening or November 14 morning. Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy and senior officers were present.

