Odisha government announces Suraj award to promote organ donation

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced an annual award in the name of Suraj to promote organ donation.

Suraj, a resident of Ganjam district who was working at Surat, met with a fatal road accident on October 29. He was declared brain dead on November 2 by the doctors after which his parents decided to donate his organs to save lives of others.

Accordingly, his heart, liver, two kidneys and both eyes were transplanted to save six lives. Suraj’s father Babuli Sethi and mother Gitanjali Sethi met the Chief Minister at Lok Seva Bhawan on Monday. The Chief Minister highly appreciated their noble act and said this will be an exemplary inspiration to society.

He announced a homestead land and Biju Pucca Ghar for them. He also announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) as a recognition for their inspiring humane act. Minister of Forest and Environment Bikram Keshari Arukha was present.