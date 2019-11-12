Protest over food at Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Balasore

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Patients and their attendants protested supply of sub-standard food in Obstetrics and Gynaecology ward of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FM MCH) in Balasore district on Sunday night.

Patients including pregnant and lactating mothers were served just rice and a small amount of dal as dinner. They alleged that food was less in quantity and also of poor quality. Attendants said the food was not sufficient for a pregnant woman. They raised the issue with MCH officials and threatened not to consume the food unless the quality and quantity is improved.

Superintendent of the MCH, Sudhir Kumar Ghosh said as per report of the hospital manager, the agency in charge of supplying food had supplied appropriate amount of food but since there was a rise in the number of patients in the ward, it did not suffice. “We have warned the agency of stringent action if it does not supply food as per requirement in all wards,” he said.