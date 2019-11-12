Home States Odisha

Social activists in Odisha seek toilets for third gender

Ahead of the World Toilet Day, social activists have demanded gender-neutral loos and transgender signage outside the toilets at public and private places.

Published: 12th November 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

LGBT, Third Gender, Rainbow

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the World Toilet Day, social activists have demanded gender-neutral loos and transgender signage outside the toilets at public and private places. Stating that the Supreme Court had granted the third gender independent status and ordered the Government to provide basic facilities to the community in 2014, they said the public toilets should be used by all people regardless of gender identity.

“The apex court affirmed that the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution will be equally applicable to transgender people. Though the judgment is a major step towards gender equality, the actual realisation of these rights is an uphill task,” said All Odisha Kinnar Samaj president Meera Parida.

"For realisation of the Constitutional rights, not only the law but the change in attitude is required and the attitudinal change has to start from the top. Until heads of institutions and agencies do not become proactive in recognising the identity of the transgenders and enabling them to join the mainstream, it will be difficult for a marginal group to achieve gender equality, "Meera said.  

Meghna Sahoo said “With recognition of transgender identity, it is now time for everyone to act and all institutions to commit to different actions.”The transgender activists will organise a day-long event on November 18 as part of World Toilet Day which is observed on November 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Toilet Day All Odisha Kinnar Samaj Third gender toilet Odisha social activists Supreme Court
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp