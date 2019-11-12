Social activists in Odisha seek toilets for third gender

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the World Toilet Day, social activists have demanded gender-neutral loos and transgender signage outside the toilets at public and private places. Stating that the Supreme Court had granted the third gender independent status and ordered the Government to provide basic facilities to the community in 2014, they said the public toilets should be used by all people regardless of gender identity.

“The apex court affirmed that the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution will be equally applicable to transgender people. Though the judgment is a major step towards gender equality, the actual realisation of these rights is an uphill task,” said All Odisha Kinnar Samaj president Meera Parida.

"For realisation of the Constitutional rights, not only the law but the change in attitude is required and the attitudinal change has to start from the top. Until heads of institutions and agencies do not become proactive in recognising the identity of the transgenders and enabling them to join the mainstream, it will be difficult for a marginal group to achieve gender equality, "Meera said.

Meghna Sahoo said “With recognition of transgender identity, it is now time for everyone to act and all institutions to commit to different actions.”The transgender activists will organise a day-long event on November 18 as part of World Toilet Day which is observed on November 19.